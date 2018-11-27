Braintree Town v Sutton United
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|21
|13
|7
|1
|42
|13
|29
|46
|2
|Salford
|21
|12
|7
|2
|41
|17
|24
|43
|3
|Wrexham
|21
|12
|6
|3
|28
|14
|14
|42
|4
|Harrogate
|20
|11
|7
|2
|41
|23
|18
|40
|5
|Solihull Moors
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|18
|11
|40
|6
|Fylde
|21
|10
|8
|3
|33
|13
|20
|38
|7
|Gateshead
|21
|11
|3
|7
|27
|18
|9
|36
|8
|Sutton United
|20
|9
|7
|4
|25
|21
|4
|34
|9
|Eastleigh
|21
|9
|5
|7
|21
|22
|-1
|32
|10
|Boreham Wood
|21
|7
|7
|7
|23
|24
|-1
|28
|11
|Barnet
|20
|8
|4
|8
|22
|25
|-3
|28
|12
|Hartlepool
|21
|7
|7
|7
|22
|27
|-5
|28
|13
|Ebbsfleet
|21
|7
|6
|8
|25
|23
|2
|27
|14
|Halifax
|21
|6
|7
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|25
|15
|Barrow
|21
|7
|3
|11
|24
|29
|-5
|24
|16
|Aldershot
|21
|7
|3
|11
|19
|33
|-14
|24
|17
|Bromley
|21
|6
|5
|10
|30
|36
|-6
|23
|18
|Havant & Waterlooville
|21
|5
|6
|10
|32
|37
|-5
|21
|19
|Dag & Red
|21
|6
|3
|12
|20
|27
|-7
|21
|20
|Maidenhead United
|20
|6
|2
|12
|21
|41
|-20
|20
|21
|Chesterfield
|21
|3
|10
|8
|17
|23
|-6
|19
|22
|Maidstone United
|21
|5
|4
|12
|18
|31
|-13
|19
|23
|Dover
|21
|3
|5
|13
|20
|40
|-20
|14
|24
|Braintree
|21
|3
|4
|14
|18
|38
|-20
|13