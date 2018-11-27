National League
Salford19:45Harrogate
Venue: Peninsula Stadium

Salford City v Harrogate Town

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient21137142132946
2Salford21127241172443
3Wrexham21126328141442
4Harrogate20117241231840
5Solihull Moors21124529181140
6Fylde21108333132038
7Gateshead2111372718936
8Sutton United209742521434
9Eastleigh219572122-132
10Boreham Wood217772324-128
11Barnet208482225-328
12Hartlepool217772227-528
13Ebbsfleet217682523227
14Halifax216782025-525
15Barrow2173112429-524
16Aldershot2173111933-1424
17Bromley2165103036-623
18Havant & Waterlooville2156103237-521
19Dag & Red2163122027-721
20Maidenhead United2062122141-2020
21Chesterfield2131081723-619
22Maidstone United2154121831-1319
23Dover2135132040-2014
24Braintree2134141838-2013
