Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, Aberdeen, Stoke, Dundee, Adam, Kayal, Boyata, Rogic, Israel, Blackburn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam says he would love a reunion with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard, now Rangers manager, as he contemplates a January loan move after falling out of favour with Stoke City following their relegation to England's Championship. (Daily Record)

Israel players have agreed a ban on social media posts ahead of Tuesday's Nations League game against Scotland after Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Beram Kayal posted a picture on Instagram, later deleted, of the seven Arab players in the squad, describing them as "The Bosses", after their 7-0 hammering of Guatamala and sparked row in a squad that has suffered from serious political and religious divisions before. (The Scotsman)

Scotland will land a £1m bonus from Uefa as well as a Nations League play-off place if they beat Israel on Tuesday. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scotland will be boosted by being seeded in pot three for the Euro 2020 draw if they beat Israel to win their Nations League group on Tuesday. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish has rejected the notion he stumbled across the successful team selection and formation for the 4-0 win over Albania that kept his side in contention to win their Nations League group and secure a guaranteed play-off spot for the Euro 2020 finals. (The Scotsman)

Blackburn Rovers centre-half Charlie Mulgrew has revealed he had to miss Scotland's Nations League games against Albania and Israel after sustaining a cut to his liver and fractured ribs. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has admitted he will not sleep for days after Belgium threw away a two-goal lead against Switzerland and were thumped 5-2 in the Nations League. (Daily Record)

Tom Rogic has added to Celtic's injury concerns after Australian coach Graham Arnold confirmed that the midfielder would not feature against Lebanon with what is believed to be a slight knee injury. (Evening Times)

Sky Sports' agreement for exclusive rights to broadcast the Scottish Premiership is worth £160m and came after BT Sport submitted an offer lower than its current £21m per year deal that was described as "pathetic" and "derisory" by one club. (Daily Mail)

A British and Irish bid for the 2030 World Cup may be in jeopardy after Spain's government announced it wanted Morocco to join a three-country bid with Portugal for the tournament. (The Times)

Dundee and Finland striker Ben Kallman is facing a spell out due to a knee injury as the 21-year-old will need an operation after damaging a cartilage against St Mirren. (Evening Telegraph)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has opened the door for Greg Tansey, who had been told he can leave Pittodrie, to save his career at the Scottish Premiership club, saying the 29-year-old midfielder has impressed as he returns from long-term injury. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scotland and Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has admitted that Islam Feruz, the 23-year-old Somalia-born former Scotland Under-21 striker who has yet to play a first-team game since his 2014 move to Chelsea, "won every game" for their youth sides at Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Former Dundee United defender Paul Dixon is poised to return to Scotland in search of a new club, with the 31-year-old on the verge of agreeing to terminate his contract with Grimsby Town after failing to settle at Blundell Park. (Scottish Sun)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Scotland centre Huw Jones is poised to become the latest high-profile player to leave Glasgow Warriors after agreeing a deal to join Leicester Tigers.(Daily Mail)