Scotland v Israel: Andreas Herzog promises 'battle' as side look to make history

Nations League, League C, Group 1: Scotland v Israel Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 20 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT

Andreas Herzog says matching Scotland's battling qualities "is key" and that Israeli teams' poor record in Scotland will mean nothing at Hampden.

The Austrian's side must avoid defeat to top Nations League C1 and win promotion instead of their hosts.

But no senior Israeli team - at national or club level - has avoided defeat in Scotland.

"It is a new team, a new opponent," the head coach said. "First, we have to go out and give them a real battle."

Israel's 7-0 thumping of Guatemala on Thursday was their third consecutive win, but they lost 3-1 on their only other visit to Hampden Park - a World Cup qualifier in 1981.

Hapoel Tel Aviv have lost three times in Scotland, while Hapoel Beer Sheva, Beitar Jerusalem and Maccabi Haifa have all lost once.

"Of course the Scottish team has a very good history," Herzog admitted. "They are a very good team at home, but I don't care about the past."

Although the two sides are tied on points, Israel hold the upper hand thanks to their 2-1 win over the Scots in Haifa in October.

But Herzog knows Scotland will have taken confidence from their 4-0 thumping of Albania in Skhoder on Saturday.

"We expect a tough game," he said. "It is all about character and mentality and, as a professional player, this is what you train for.

"If we are not aggressive and cannot match the energy then it will be a tough game for us."

Whoever tops the group will win promotion to League B and earn a Euro 2020 play-off spot.

"We all know it is a great chance for us," Herzog added. "We are in first place in the group and we want to keep that position.

"We have to be ready for a lot of different circumstances and we have had a good preparation so far."