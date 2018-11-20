Barrie Betts: Former Man City captain dies aged 86

Barrie Betts also played for Barnsley, Stockport, and Scunthorpe

Former Manchester City captain Barrie Betts has died aged 86.

The Barnsley-born defender started with his hometown club before moving to City via Stockport County. He made 117 appearances for City from 1960 to 1964.

He died at New Thursby nursing home in Lytham St Annes, Lancashire on 10 November, according to a family tribute released by their funeral directors.

"Barrie will be greatly missed" and was "a true gentleman on and off the pitch", the statement continued.

Mr Betts was described as an "adored and respected husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa".

A Manchester City spokesman said a tribute would be paid during their Premier League game against Liverpool on 3 January.

Dawn Astle, daughter of the late England striker Jeff Astle, paid tribute on Twitter, saying she was "deeply saddened" to hear of his death.

Ms Astle, co-founder of the Jeff Astle Foundation, a charity looking at brain injuries in sport, said: "Our love and deepest condolences go to Barrie's family and friends at this truly heartbreaking time #dementiainfootball".