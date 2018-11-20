VAR use in Champions League & Europa League 2018/19 knockout games considered

Uefa is the last major competition organiser in the world to allow referees to use VAR.

Video assistant referees could be used in the Champions League and Europa League knockout rounds this season.

The technology was set to be first used in the competitions from next season.

But European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli, sat next to Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin at a press conference, said: "It's possible for earlier implementation."

VAR was used at the 2018 World Cup and will be introduced to the Premier League for the 2019/20 campaign.

Speaking in Brussels at the joint press conference, Ceferin said that Uefa's refereeing chief Roberto Rosetti has been leading efforts to ensure that referees were ready for the implementation of VAR and that all technical issues had been addressed.

"I expect the report in a week or so and then we will see when we can implement it. At the latest, next season," he said.

Responding to Ceferin , Juventus chairman Agnelli added: "The latest next season also means there is space for earlier implementation.

"We are delighted as clubs for that and we thank Uefa for the work they've been putting together."

The first Champions League knockout matches will be played on 12 February 2019, with the Europa League knockout stage starting two days later.

The quarter-finals have also been suggested for a possible first use, the last eight matches in both competitions will be played the week commencing 9 April 2019.