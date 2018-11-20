Darren Way: Yeovil Town manager signs contract extension to 2021

Darren Way has overseen 19th, 20th and 19th-place finishes over the past three years

Yeovil Town manager Darren Way has signed an extended contract with the League Two club until June 2021.

The 38-year-old has been in charge of the Glovers for just under three years.

The former Yeovil midfielder's existing deal had been set to expire at the end of the season, after he signed a three-year contract back in 2016.

"When Darren stepped up to be manager, the club was on the ropes and looked doomed to lose EFL status," chairman John Fry told the club's website.

"Darren shares the club's ambition to return to League One before the end of the 2020-21 season, so it makes sense to offer a contract to someone who has proven loyalty, effectiveness and ambition."

The Somerset side are 17th in the fourth tier, seven points clear of the relegation zone and nine points below the play-off places.

Way added: "We want to deliver success and this contract extension provides a stable platform to see what we've built come to fruition, as together, anything is possible."