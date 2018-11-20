Irish Premiership: Ballymena United go second with win over Glentoran

Curtis Allen equalised for Glentoran before Tony Kane hit Ballymena's winner

Ballymena United moved up to second in the Irish Premiership table as a Tony Kane penalty gave them a 2-1 win over Glentoran at the Showgrounds.

Andy McGrory put the Sky Blues in front with a close-range strike in the first half, with Curtis Allen equalising with a 54th-minute header.

Kane's spot kick came 17 minutes from time after a needless tackle by William Garrett on sub Cathair Friel.

It was a fifth consecutive league victory for David Jeffrey's side.

They have now won 11 and drawn one of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Tuesday night's win sees Ballymena leapfrog Glenavon, who have a game in hand, into second place and leaves them just one point behind leaders Linfield.

Jeffrey has insisted throughout their recent run that his side are not title contenders, but it may be difficult for him to maintain that stance.

More to follow.