Daniel Sturridge: Liverpool striker asks for more time to respond to charge

Daniel Sturridge has started one Premier League game for Liverpool this season

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has asked the Football Association for more time to respond to a misconduct charge for alleged breaches of its betting rules in January.

When he was charged last week, the 29-year-old was given until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday, 20 November to respond.

It is likely his request for an extension will be granted.

However, it is yet to be determined how much additional time the England international will be given.

It is alleged Sturridge breached one rule relating to betting on football, and one which covers providing information relating to football which has been "obtained by virtue of his position" and "is not publicly available".

Sturridge, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2013, spent the second half of last season at West Brom after moving on loan on 29 January.

He has won 26 caps for England, the last of which came against Lithuania in October 2017.