Michael Johnston: Celtic winger signs new five-year contract
Winger Michael Johnston says he has "improved a lot" after signing a new contract to stay at Celtic until 2023.
The 19-year-old has made 14 appearances since making his debut in 2017 and has also featured and scored for Scotland Under-21s.
"It's hard coming in from a boy's game and into a man's game, but I feel I've improved a lot," he told Celtic's website.
"Hopefully I can break into the team and start playing every week."