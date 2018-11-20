Barrow: Supporters' trust take up shares following National League club takeover

Barrow have won six of their 20 National League games so far this season

Barrow's supporters trust have become part owners of the National League club following Paul Hornby's takeover.

Texas-based businessman Paul Casson ended his four-year spell as owner and chairman of the club by selling to Hornby in October.

A statement issued said the Bluebirds Trust took a percentage of shares to "be the supporters' voice" in the club.

Barrow are 17th in the National League table with 20 games played and are three points off the relegation places.

The other co-owners of the club are US-based former food service company chief executive Tony Shearer, recruitment company boss Mark Hetherington - both of whom were born in Barrow - and Kristian Wilkes, who owns his own business in Ulverston.