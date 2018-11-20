Rangers: Kent & Barisic nearing return, says boss Gerrard

On-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent (right) has scored three goals in 22 Rangers games

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is "a couple of weeks" from fitness, while team-mate Borna Barisic is "very close" to a comeback, says manager Steven Gerrard.

A hamstring injury has kept on-loan Liverpool winger Kent, 22, out since the win over St Mirren on 3 November.

And Croatian left-back Barisic, 26, last featured in September, having had a calf problem.

Rangers return from the international break against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

"The international break has come at a good time for Ryan," Gerrard told the Rangers website. "He is probably now a couple of weeks away.

"Borna is very close; whether he is available for the weekend we will make a decision in the next couple of days."