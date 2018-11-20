Stephen Jones: Chester's new general manager let go 24 hours after appointment

Chester are sixth in the North section of English football's sixth tier

National League North club Chester's new general manager has left the club just 24 hours after his arrival.

Stephen Jones was only appointed to the role on Monday.

"As part of the recruitment process, significant checks and due diligence were completed based on the information provided," a club statement read.

"The issues however only came to light following his commencement in post and the club has acted swiftly once they came out to resolve these matters."