Embarrassing loss for Wales in Albania

Wales suffered an embarrassing 1-0 friendly defeat in Albania to take the shine off Chris Gunter's record-breaking 93rd appearance.

A much-changed and youthful Wales side squandered a host of chances to take the lead against the hosts, ranked 60th in the world and who lost 4-0 at home to Scotland on Saturday.

Albania opened the scoring in the second half with their first shot on target, as Bekim Balaj struck with a penalty after Harry Wilson brought down Taulant Xhaka.