Denmark U21s 1-5 England U21: England stretch unbeaten run to 22 matches.
England Under-21s cruised to victory in their friendly in Denmark to extend their unbeaten run to 22 matches.
Demarai Gray opened the scoring before Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both scored two goals apiece.
Liverpool striker Solanke had also scored twice as England began the international break with a 2-1 victory over Italy on Thursday.
Aidy Boothroyd's men have now won five consecutive matches as they build up to the European Championship next year.
Leicester forward Gray struck the opener just after the half-hour mark with a composed finish before Solanke found the bottom corner with a looping header.
Marcus Ingvartsen pulled one back before half-time but Solanke added his second two minutes after the break with a backheel.
Substitute Calvert-Lewin got across his marker to convert from close range before completing the victory from the penalty spot.
Line-ups
Denmark U21
- 1Iversen
- 12SørensenSubstituted forAndersenat 45'minutes
- 5NelssonSubstituted forKabongoat 64'minutes
- 3Rasmussen
- 2Kristensen
- 6Lungi SorensenSubstituted forAbildgaardat 64'minutes
- 20Andersen
- 19PoulsenSubstituted forMunksgaardat 84'minutes
- 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forDreyerat 45'minutes
- 9IngvartsenSubstituted forBahat 73'minutes
- 7Duelund
Substitutes
- 4Andersen
- 8Dreyer
- 13Munksgaard
- 14Bah
- 16Snorre
- 17Kabongo
- 18Abildgaard
England U21
- 1Henderson
- 2Walker-PetersSubstituted forTomoriat 71'minutes
- 15Konsa
- 14Simpson
- 3DasilvaSubstituted forKellyat 61'minutes
- 4L CookSubstituted forDaviesat 71'minutes
- 10FodenSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 61'minutes
- 20Nelson
- 17Dowell
- 7GraySubstituted forR Sessegnonat 71'minutes
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 6Tomori
- 8Davies
- 11R Sessegnon
- 13Gunn
- 16Kelly
- 19Calvert-Lewin
- 22Woodman
- Referee:
- Antonio Rapuano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Second Half ends, Denmark U21 1, England U21 5.
Attempt missed. Mikkel Duelund (Denmark U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver Abildgaard.
Attempt missed. Kieran Dowell (England U21) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Alexander Munksgaard.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Bah (Denmark U21).
Corner, Denmark U21. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.
Goal!
Goal! Denmark U21 1, England U21 5. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty England U21. Dominic Calvert-Lewin draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jacob Rasmussen (Denmark U21) after a foul in the penalty area.
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexander Bah (Denmark U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark U21. Alexander Munksgaard replaces Andreas Poulsen.
Attempt missed. Mikkel Duelund (Denmark U21) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alexander Bah.
Goal!
Goal! Denmark U21 1, England U21 4. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Reiss Nelson following a fast break.
Corner, Denmark U21. Conceded by Jack Simpson.
Attempt blocked. Mikkel Duelund (Denmark U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Kabongo.
Foul by Fikayo Tomori (England U21).
Joachim Andersen (Denmark U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anders Dreyer (Denmark U21).
Attempt missed. Alexander Bah (Denmark U21) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen following a corner.
Corner, Denmark U21. Conceded by Dean Henderson.
Attempt saved. Anders Dreyer (Denmark U21) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rasmus Kristensen.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark U21. Alexander Bah replaces Marcus Ingvartsen.
Foul by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (England U21).
Mikkel Duelund (Denmark U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Fikayo Tomori replaces Kyle Walker-Peters.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Ryan Sessegnon replaces Demarai Gray.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Tom Davies replaces Lewis Cook.
Attempt blocked. Rasmus Kristensen (Denmark U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anders Dreyer.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark U21. Joel Kabongo replaces Victor Nelsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark U21. Oliver Abildgaard replaces Jacob Lungi Sorensen.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Jacob Rasmussen.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Lloyd Kelly replaces Jay Dasilva.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Phil Foden.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Victor Nelsson.
Attempt blocked. Dominic Solanke (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Dowell.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Jacob Rasmussen.