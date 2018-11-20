Denmark U21s 1-5 England U21: England stretch unbeaten run to 22 matches.

Dominic Solanke scored twice for the second successive England Under-21 match

England Under-21s cruised to victory in their friendly in Denmark to extend their unbeaten run to 22 matches.

Demarai Gray opened the scoring before Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both scored two goals apiece.

Liverpool striker Solanke had also scored twice as England began the international break with a 2-1 victory over Italy on Thursday.

Aidy Boothroyd's men have now won five consecutive matches as they build up to the European Championship next year.

Leicester forward Gray struck the opener just after the half-hour mark with a composed finish before Solanke found the bottom corner with a looping header.

Marcus Ingvartsen pulled one back before half-time but Solanke added his second two minutes after the break with a backheel.

Substitute Calvert-Lewin got across his marker to convert from close range before completing the victory from the penalty spot.