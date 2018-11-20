Mali stun AWCON hosts Ghana in 2-1 win

Elizabeth Addo's second-half equaliser was not enough for Ghana

Mali stunned Ghana's Black Queens when beating the Africa Women's Cup of Nations hosts 2-1 in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

Bassira Toure was named player of the match after scoring both goals in a win that lifts the Malians above Ghana in Group A.

Toure's first goal came from the penalty spot after 25 minutes and against the run of play after Ghana had dominated the opening exchanges.

The home fans grew angry after the referee from eSwatini, Letticia Viana, denied several penalty claims.

Yet they were celebrating when a slight touch on Elizabeth Addo enabled the Ghana captain to draw her side level, also from the penalty spot, after 71 minutes.

But Ghana's lead lasted just four minutes as home goalkeeper Patricia Mantey spilled a free-kick, so allowing Toure to tap home the match-winner.

Later on Tuesday, Cameroon have a chance to build on their opening day Group A win over Mali when they face Algeria, who were beaten by Ghana in Saturday's opening game of the tournament.