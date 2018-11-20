Ryan Giggs: Wales boss angered by 'complacent' display in Albania

Wales' defeat was their first ever against Albania

Wales manager Ryan Giggs was scathing in his criticism of his "complacent" players after their humiliating 1-0 friendly defeat in Albania.

Tuesday's loss in Elbasan was Giggs' fifth in nine matches in charge.

Wales wasted several chances before conceding a second-half penalty, which Bekim Balaj converted to condemn the visitors to defeat.

"They let themselves down," said Giggs. "The performance was not good enough and we got what we deserved."

"We controlled the game in the first half, but we thought it was going to be too easy. We were too complacent. Concentration wasn't there."

While Giggs recognised he and his side only had themselves to blame for the embarrassing result, Wales were not helped by some dubious refereeing decisions.

Albania midfielder Taulant Xhaka was lucky not to be sent off after headbutting David Brooks, and it was Xhaka who was brought down by Harry Wilson for the match-winning penalty.

Wilson should then have had a spot-kick of his own when he was seemingly fouled by Migjen Basha, only for referee to Dejan Jakimovksi to award Wales a corner.

"I don't think the referee or his decisions had anything to do with the result," said Giggs.

"We should have been out of sight by then so I don't want to put any blame on the referee."

This was meant to be a night of celebration for Wales and Chris Gunter, who was making a record-breaking 93rd appearance for his country.

He captained the side for only the second time but the occasion was spoiled by Wales' dismal defeat.

"It's a shame we couldn't mark it, this unbelievable achievement, with a positive result," said Giggs.

"Chris will be disappointed but, overall when you look outside this game, what he's done for Wales, what he's done for Welsh football is amazing.

"It might be a record that never gets beaten.

"It's a true show of how dedicated he is, how much he loves playing football, he looks after himself and he deserves all the plaudits he gets for breaking the record."