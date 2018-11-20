Offside, Faroe Islands. Hallur Hansson tries a through ball, but Jákup Thomsen is caught offside.
Malta v Faroe Islands
Line-ups
Malta
- 1Hogg
- 22Muscat
- 5Agius
- 4Borg
- 7Mbong
- 11Muscat
- 8Fenech
- 13Failla
- 15Corbalan
- 10Schembri
- 9Mifsud
Substitutes
- 2Caruana
- 3Vella
- 6Grech
- 12Bonello
- 14Nwoko
- 16Apap
- 17Camilleri
- 18Kristensen
- 19Zerafa
- 20Cohen
- 21Briffa
- 23Sultana
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 9Ròlantsson Sørensen
- 4Gregersen
- 5Nattestad
- 3Davidsen
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 22Thomsen
- 16Joensen
- 6Hansson
- 11Vatnsdal
- 10Vatnhamar
Substitutes
- 2Egilsson
- 7Bartalsstovu
- 12Gestsson
- 13Frederiksberg
- 14Olsen
- 15Faero
- 17Vatnhamar
- 18Davidsen
- 20Bjartalid
- 21Olsen
- 23Joensen
- Referee:
- Vitalj Meshkov
Match Stats
Home TeamMaltaAway TeamFaroe Islands
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Malta 1, Faroe Islands 1. Juan Corbalan (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Michael Mifsud (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Malta 0, Faroe Islands 1. René Joensen (Faroe Islands) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen with a cross.
André Schembri (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.