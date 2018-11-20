UEFA Nations League - Group D3
Malta1Faroe Islands1

Malta v Faroe Islands

Line-ups

Malta

  • 1Hogg
  • 22Muscat
  • 5Agius
  • 4Borg
  • 7Mbong
  • 11Muscat
  • 8Fenech
  • 13Failla
  • 15Corbalan
  • 10Schembri
  • 9Mifsud

Substitutes

  • 2Caruana
  • 3Vella
  • 6Grech
  • 12Bonello
  • 14Nwoko
  • 16Apap
  • 17Camilleri
  • 18Kristensen
  • 19Zerafa
  • 20Cohen
  • 21Briffa
  • 23Sultana

Faroe Islands

  • 1Nielsen
  • 9Ròlantsson Sørensen
  • 4Gregersen
  • 5Nattestad
  • 3Davidsen
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 22Thomsen
  • 16Joensen
  • 6Hansson
  • 11Vatnsdal
  • 10Vatnhamar

Substitutes

  • 2Egilsson
  • 7Bartalsstovu
  • 12Gestsson
  • 13Frederiksberg
  • 14Olsen
  • 15Faero
  • 17Vatnhamar
  • 18Davidsen
  • 20Bjartalid
  • 21Olsen
  • 23Joensen
Referee:
Vitalj Meshkov

Match Stats

Home TeamMaltaAway TeamFaroe Islands
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Offside, Faroe Islands. Hallur Hansson tries a through ball, but Jákup Thomsen is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Malta 1, Faroe Islands 1. Juan Corbalan (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Michael Mifsud (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Malta 0, Faroe Islands 1. René Joensen (Faroe Islands) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen with a cross.

André Schembri (Malta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

