Goal! Montenegro 0, Romania 1. George Tucudean (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandru Maxim.
Montenegro v Romania
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montenegro
- 1Petkovic
- 23Marusic
- 5Kopitovic
- 22Simic
- 7Vesovic
- 10Jankovic
- 20Ivanic
- 18KosovicBooked at 10mins
- 16JovovicBooked at 29mins
- 11Beqiraj
- 9Mugosa
Substitutes
- 2Radunovic
- 3Boljevic
- 4Hocko
- 6Vujacic
- 8Djordjevic
- 12Mijatovic
- 13Ljuljanovic
- 14Zoric
- 15Kajevic
- 17Mirkovic
- 19Scekic
- 21Klimenta
Romania
- 12Tatarusanu
- 6Manea
- 22Sapunaru
- 4Moti
- 3Tosca
- 15Anton
- 23Stanciu
- 7Chipciu
- 13KeseruBooked at 27mins
- 10Maxim
- 19Tucudean
Substitutes
- 1Pantilimon
- 2Pascanu
- 5Baluta
- 8Hagi
- 9Puscas
- 11Bancu
- 14Nedelcearu
- 16Nita
- 17Deac
- 18Marin
- 20Mitrita
- 21Cicaldau
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Goal!
Alexandru Chipciu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Vesovic (Montenegro).
Foul by Cristian Sapunaru (Romania).
Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Jankovic.
Foul by Cosmin Moti (Romania).
Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marko Jankovic following a corner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Cosmin Moti.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.
Attempt saved. Alexandru Maxim (Romania) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Claudiu Keseru.
Offside, Montenegro. Vladimir Jovovic tries a through ball, but Fatos Beqiraj is caught offside.
Foul by Paul Anton (Romania).
Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Claudiu Keseru (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Tucudean.
Foul by Claudiu Keseru (Romania).
Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristian Sapunaru (Romania).
Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.
Cristian Manea (Romania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).
Booking
Claudiu Keseru (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Claudiu Keseru (Romania).
Marko Simic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Romania. Paul Anton tries a through ball, but George Tucudean is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Boris Kopitovic (Montenegro) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marko Jankovic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Alin Tosca.
Hand ball by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).
Attempt missed. Claudiu Keseru (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolae Stanciu with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Romania. Conceded by Danijel Petkovic.
Attempt missed. Claudiu Keseru (Romania) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolae Stanciu.
Attempt missed. George Tucudean (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alin Tosca with a cross.
Offside, Romania. Claudiu Keseru tries a through ball, but George Tucudean is caught offside.
Foul by Alexandru Chipciu (Romania).
Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cristian Manea (Romania).
Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.