UEFA Nations League - Group C4
Montenegro0Romania1

Montenegro v Romania

Line-ups

Montenegro

  • 1Petkovic
  • 23Marusic
  • 5Kopitovic
  • 22Simic
  • 7Vesovic
  • 10Jankovic
  • 20Ivanic
  • 18KosovicBooked at 10mins
  • 16JovovicBooked at 29mins
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 9Mugosa

Substitutes

  • 2Radunovic
  • 3Boljevic
  • 4Hocko
  • 6Vujacic
  • 8Djordjevic
  • 12Mijatovic
  • 13Ljuljanovic
  • 14Zoric
  • 15Kajevic
  • 17Mirkovic
  • 19Scekic
  • 21Klimenta

Romania

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 6Manea
  • 22Sapunaru
  • 4Moti
  • 3Tosca
  • 15Anton
  • 23Stanciu
  • 7Chipciu
  • 13KeseruBooked at 27mins
  • 10Maxim
  • 19Tucudean

Substitutes

  • 1Pantilimon
  • 2Pascanu
  • 5Baluta
  • 8Hagi
  • 9Puscas
  • 11Bancu
  • 14Nedelcearu
  • 16Nita
  • 17Deac
  • 18Marin
  • 20Mitrita
  • 21Cicaldau
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamMontenegroAway TeamRomania
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Montenegro 0, Romania 1. George Tucudean (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandru Maxim.

Alexandru Chipciu (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marko Vesovic (Montenegro).

Foul by Cristian Sapunaru (Romania).

Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Jankovic.

Foul by Cosmin Moti (Romania).

Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marko Jankovic following a corner.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Cosmin Moti.

Attempt blocked. Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.

Attempt saved. Alexandru Maxim (Romania) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Claudiu Keseru.

Offside, Montenegro. Vladimir Jovovic tries a through ball, but Fatos Beqiraj is caught offside.

Foul by Paul Anton (Romania).

Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Claudiu Keseru (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Tucudean.

Foul by Claudiu Keseru (Romania).

Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristian Sapunaru (Romania).

Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.

Cristian Manea (Romania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).

Booking

Claudiu Keseru (Romania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Claudiu Keseru (Romania).

Marko Simic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Romania. Paul Anton tries a through ball, but George Tucudean is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Boris Kopitovic (Montenegro) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marko Jankovic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Alin Tosca.

Hand ball by Fatos Beqiraj (Montenegro).

Attempt missed. Claudiu Keseru (Romania) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolae Stanciu with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Romania. Conceded by Danijel Petkovic.

Attempt missed. Claudiu Keseru (Romania) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolae Stanciu.

Attempt missed. George Tucudean (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alin Tosca with a cross.

Offside, Romania. Claudiu Keseru tries a through ball, but George Tucudean is caught offside.

Foul by Alexandru Chipciu (Romania).

Marko Vesovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cristian Manea (Romania).

Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Nebojsa Kosovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus64201001014
2Luxembourg6312114710
3Moldova623145-19
4San Marino6006016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep42024406
3Slovakia41035503

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands42118447
2France42114407
3Germany402237-42

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo64201221014
2Azerbaijan62317349
3Faroe Islands6123510-55
4Malta6033514-93

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark42204138
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland402215-42

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland430114599
2Belgium43019639
3Iceland4004113-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia6501145915
2Armenia6312148610
3Gibraltar6204515-106
4Liechtenstein6114712-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101221016
2Kazakhstan61328716
3Latvia604226-44
4Andorra604229-74

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland43019369
2Israel42025416
3Albania410318-73

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania633083512
2Serbia633073412
3Montenegro62137617
4Lithuania6015212-101

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal431052310
2Italy41212205
3Poland401336-31

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway641172513
2Bulgaria632175211
3Cyprus612359-45
4Slovenia603358-33

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria42113217
3Northern Ireland400427-50

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden42114317
2Russia42114227
3Turkey410347-33

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland640253212
2Hungary631296310
3Greece630345-19
4Estonia611448-44
View full UEFA Nations League tables

