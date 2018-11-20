UEFA Nations League - Group C4
Serbia0Lithuania0

Serbia v Lithuania

Line-ups

Serbia

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 2Rukavina
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 3Rodic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 16Lukic
  • 7Zivkovic
  • 22Ljajic
  • 14Gacinovic
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 5Spajic
  • 8Prijovic
  • 10Tadic
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Vasiljevic
  • 15Vukovic
  • 17Aleksic
  • 18Radonjic
  • 19Jovic
  • 20Fejsa
  • 21Miletic
  • 23Jovanovic

Lithuania

  • 16Setkus
  • 23Baravykas
  • 3Janusevskis
  • 4Girdvainis
  • 19Slavickas
  • 7Zulpa
  • 15Petravicius
  • 18Vorobjovas
  • 20Sirgedas
  • 9Kazlauskas
  • 22Cernych

Substitutes

  • 1Zubas
  • 2Klimavicius
  • 5Jankauskas
  • 6Beneta
  • 8Vaitkunas
  • 10Sernas
  • 12Bartkus
  • 13Simkus
  • 17Matulevicius
  • 21Romanovskij
Referee:
Kristo Tohver

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamLithuania
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Edvinas Girdvainis.

Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Rukavina.

Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).

Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrija Zivkovic with a cross following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).

Attempt saved. Justinas Janusevskis (Lithuania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gratas Sirgedas.

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).

Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Adem Ljajic (Serbia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic.

Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.

Attempt saved. Deimantas Petravicius (Lithuania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Hand ball by Deimantas Petravicius (Lithuania).

Attempt saved. Sasa Lukic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Rolandas Baravykas.

Attempt missed. Rolandas Baravykas (Lithuania) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ernestas Setkus.

Offside, Lithuania. Gratas Sirgedas tries a through ball, but Justinas Janusevskis is caught offside.

Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Nikola Milenkovic.

Antonio Rukavina (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).

Offside, Serbia. Milan Rodic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Fiodor Cernych (Lithuania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rolandas Baravykas with a cross.

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).

Fiodor Cernych (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edvinas Girdvainis (Lithuania).

Attempt blocked. Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus64201001014
2Luxembourg6312114710
3Moldova623145-19
4San Marino6006016-160

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo64201221014
2Azerbaijan62317349
3Faroe Islands6123510-55
4Malta6033514-93

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands42118447
2France42114407
3Germany402237-42

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark42204138
2Wales42026516
3R. of Ireland402215-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland430114599
2Belgium43019639
3Iceland4004113-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland43019369
2Israel42025416
3Albania410318-73

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden42114317
2Russia42114227
3Turkey410347-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland640253212
2Hungary631296310
3Greece630345-19
4Estonia611448-44

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine43015509
2Czech Rep42024406
3Slovakia41035503

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia65101221016
2Kazakhstan61328716
3Latvia604226-44
4Andorra604229-74

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia6501145915
2Armenia6312148610
3Gibraltar6204515-106
4Liechtenstein6114712-54

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England42116517
2Spain420212756
3Croatia4112410-64

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia633073412
2Romania624073410
3Montenegro62227528
4Lithuania6015212-101

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal431052310
2Italy41212205
3Poland401336-31

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze431051410
2Austria42113217
3Northern Ireland400427-50

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway641172513
2Bulgaria632175211
3Cyprus612359-45
4Slovenia603358-33
View full UEFA Nations League tables

