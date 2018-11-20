Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Edvinas Girdvainis.
Serbia v Lithuania
-
Line-ups
Serbia
- 1Rajkovic
- 2Rukavina
- 4Milenkovic
- 13Veljkovic
- 3Rodic
- 6Maksimovic
- 16Lukic
- 7Zivkovic
- 22Ljajic
- 14Gacinovic
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 5Spajic
- 8Prijovic
- 10Tadic
- 11Kolarov
- 12Vasiljevic
- 15Vukovic
- 17Aleksic
- 18Radonjic
- 19Jovic
- 20Fejsa
- 21Miletic
- 23Jovanovic
Lithuania
- 16Setkus
- 23Baravykas
- 3Janusevskis
- 4Girdvainis
- 19Slavickas
- 7Zulpa
- 15Petravicius
- 18Vorobjovas
- 20Sirgedas
- 9Kazlauskas
- 22Cernych
Substitutes
- 1Zubas
- 2Klimavicius
- 5Jankauskas
- 6Beneta
- 8Vaitkunas
- 10Sernas
- 12Bartkus
- 13Simkus
- 17Matulevicius
- 21Romanovskij
- Referee:
- Kristo Tohver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Rukavina.
Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).
Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrija Zivkovic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).
Attempt saved. Justinas Janusevskis (Lithuania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gratas Sirgedas.
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).
Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Adem Ljajic (Serbia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Maksimovic.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Predrag Rajkovic.
Attempt saved. Deimantas Petravicius (Lithuania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Deimantas Petravicius (Lithuania).
Attempt saved. Sasa Lukic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Rolandas Baravykas.
Attempt missed. Rolandas Baravykas (Lithuania) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ernestas Setkus.
Offside, Lithuania. Gratas Sirgedas tries a through ball, but Justinas Janusevskis is caught offside.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Nikola Milenkovic.
Antonio Rukavina (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).
Offside, Serbia. Milan Rodic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Fiodor Cernych (Lithuania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rolandas Baravykas with a cross.
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).
Fiodor Cernych (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Mijat Gacinovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edvinas Girdvainis (Lithuania).
Attempt blocked. Andrija Zivkovic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.