UEFA Nations League - Group B2
Sweden0Russia0

Sweden v Russia

Line-ups

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Lustig
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4Granqvist
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 7Larsson
  • 10Johansson
  • 20Olsson
  • 5Olsson
  • 9Berg
  • 17Claesson

Substitutes

  • 8Svanberg
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 14Helander
  • 15Hiljemark
  • 16Krafth
  • 18Quaison
  • 19Rohdén
  • 21Durmaz
  • 22Thelin
  • 23Nordfeldt

Russia

  • 12Lunev
  • 2Ignatjev
  • 3Neustädter
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 17Nababkin
  • 7Kuzyaev
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 20Ionov
  • 23Poloz
  • 21Erokhin
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 4Schennikov
  • 5Semenov
  • 6da Silva Ferreira
  • 9Zabolotny
  • 10Kambolov
  • 11Chalov
  • 13Mogilevets
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Shunin
  • 18An Miranchuk
  • 19Sorokin
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamRussia
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).

Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

