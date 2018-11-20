Attempt missed. Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.
Sweden v Russia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2Lustig
- 3Lindelöf
- 4Granqvist
- 6Augustinsson
- 7Larsson
- 10Johansson
- 20Olsson
- 5Olsson
- 9Berg
- 17Claesson
Substitutes
- 8Svanberg
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 13Svensson
- 14Helander
- 15Hiljemark
- 16Krafth
- 18Quaison
- 19Rohdén
- 21Durmaz
- 22Thelin
- 23Nordfeldt
Russia
- 12Lunev
- 2Ignatjev
- 3Neustädter
- 14Dzhikiya
- 17Nababkin
- 7Kuzyaev
- 8Gazinskiy
- 20Ionov
- 23Poloz
- 21Erokhin
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 4Schennikov
- 5Semenov
- 6da Silva Ferreira
- 9Zabolotny
- 10Kambolov
- 11Chalov
- 13Mogilevets
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 16Shunin
- 18An Miranchuk
- 19Sorokin
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
Home TeamSwedenAway TeamRussia
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).
Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.