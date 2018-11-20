Scotland 3-2 Israel: Alex McLeish says win was 'perfect' after criticism

Allan McGregor's late save helped secure victory for Alex McLeish's Scotland

Earning a Euro 2020 play-off by beating Israel was "perfect" and gives the Scotland squad a "massive feeling of self-satisfaction", said manager Alex McLeish.

James Forrest's Hampden hat-trick gave the Scots a nervy 3-2 win and ensured Nations League promotion.

Scotland now have a back-up route to Euro 2020 should they fail to reach the finals through the standard qualifiers.

"I'm so proud of the guys; we answered a lot of questions," said McLeish.

"We were written off and we came through it against adversity. That is an amazing part of your character when you can do that. It's great to get the light at the end of the tunnel."

Israel would have topped League C Group 1 had they avoided defeat, but instead Scotland move up to League B for the next staging of the Nations League, joining the likes of Germany, Croatia and Wales.

Defeat in Israel last month had put McLeish under pressure, but a 4-0 victory in Albania on Saturday and the defeat of Israel made it three wins out of four in Group 1.

"I took a hit after that Israel game," the manager said. "I was down on that one.

"But I'm always very conscientious and criticism is fine because it makes you want to do better. I know that sometimes it can be over the top. But we bounced back."

The goals took Forrest's international tally to five, with the Celtic winger having scored twice in Shkoder at the weekend.

The 27-year-old has now netted 12 in his past 11 games for club and country.

"James is in phenomenal form," McLeish said. "His finishing was unerring. Incredible. I was waiting on them going past the post but to see them nestle inside was brilliant finishing.

What happens now?