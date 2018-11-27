Millwall v Birmingham City
Millwall goalkeeper Ben Amos could return after being ineligible to face parent club Bolton on Saturday.
Jordan Archer came into the side as the Lions drew 1-1, which stretched their winless run to three games.
Birmingham boss Garry Monk has no new injury worries following Sunday's 4-2 defeat by Aston Villa in the Second City derby.
Jota (hip) could return but long-term injury victims David Davis (ankle) and Isaac Vassell (knee) are out.
Match facts
- Millwall have won their past three games against Birmingham - as many as they had in their previous 26 combined in all competitions.
- Birmingham have not lost back-to-back away league matches at Millwall since April 1996.
- Birmingham City have dropped a league-high 16 points from winning positions in the Championship this season.
- Millwall have found the back of the net in 16 of their past 17 Championship games at the Den, only failing to score versus Fulham in April.
- Only Neal Maupay (18) has been directly involved in more Championship goals this season than Birmingham's Lukas Jutkiewicz (10 goals, 3 assists).