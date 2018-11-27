Millwall v Birmingham City

Lukas Jutkiewicz is Birmingham City's top scorer in the Championship this season, with 10 goals

Millwall goalkeeper Ben Amos could return after being ineligible to face parent club Bolton on Saturday.

Jordan Archer came into the side as the Lions drew 1-1, which stretched their winless run to three games.

Birmingham boss Garry Monk has no new injury worries following Sunday's 4-2 defeat by Aston Villa in the Second City derby.

Jota (hip) could return but long-term injury victims David Davis (ankle) and Isaac Vassell (knee) are out.

Match facts