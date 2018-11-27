Championship
Millwall19:45Birmingham
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Birmingham City

Jota and Lukas Jutkiewicz in action for Birmingham City
Lukas Jutkiewicz is Birmingham City's top scorer in the Championship this season, with 10 goals
Millwall goalkeeper Ben Amos could return after being ineligible to face parent club Bolton on Saturday.

Jordan Archer came into the side as the Lions drew 1-1, which stretched their winless run to three games.

Birmingham boss Garry Monk has no new injury worries following Sunday's 4-2 defeat by Aston Villa in the Second City derby.

Jota (hip) could return but long-term injury victims David Davis (ankle) and Isaac Vassell (knee) are out.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won their past three games against Birmingham - as many as they had in their previous 26 combined in all competitions.
  • Birmingham have not lost back-to-back away league matches at Millwall since April 1996.
  • Birmingham City have dropped a league-high 16 points from winning positions in the Championship this season.
  • Millwall have found the back of the net in 16 of their past 17 Championship games at the Den, only failing to score versus Fulham in April.
  • Only Neal Maupay (18) has been directly involved in more Championship goals this season than Birmingham's Lukas Jutkiewicz (10 goals, 3 assists).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
