Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
Swansea boss Graham Potter has no fresh injury concerns ahead of West Bromwich Albion's visit to the Liberty Stadium.
Luciano Narsingh remains out with a hamstring problem and Tom Carroll (hip) is again doubtful for the Swans.
Kyle Bartley and Bakary Sako are the only two possible absentees for Albion.
Bartley has resumed full training as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury, while Sako will face a late fitness test after missing the win at Ipswich with a slight knock.
Match facts
- Swansea have won six of their last seven home league meetings with West Brom (L1).
- West Brom last faced Swansea in the Championship in March 2010, winning 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium under Roberto Di Matteo.
- The Baggies have scored more second-half league goals (29) this season than Swansea have netted in total (20).
- After a four-match winless run (D1 L3), West Brom have won back-to-back Championship games, netting six goals in the process.
- Last time out, Swansea lost 4-1 at the Liberty Stadium to Norwich - they have not lost consecutive home games in the Championship since August 2009.