Swansea19:45West Brom
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Graham Potter.
Graham Potter's Swansea lost 4-1 at home to Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Wednesday

Swansea boss Graham Potter has no fresh injury concerns ahead of West Bromwich Albion's visit to the Liberty Stadium.

Luciano Narsingh remains out with a hamstring problem and Tom Carroll (hip) is again doubtful for the Swans.

Kyle Bartley and Bakary Sako are the only two possible absentees for Albion.

Bartley has resumed full training as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury, while Sako will face a late fitness test after missing the win at Ipswich with a slight knock.

Match facts

  • Swansea have won six of their last seven home league meetings with West Brom (L1).
  • West Brom last faced Swansea in the Championship in March 2010, winning 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium under Roberto Di Matteo.
  • The Baggies have scored more second-half league goals (29) this season than Swansea have netted in total (20).
  • After a four-match winless run (D1 L3), West Brom have won back-to-back Championship games, netting six goals in the process.
  • Last time out, Swansea lost 4-1 at the Liberty Stadium to Norwich - they have not lost consecutive home games in the Championship since August 2009.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
