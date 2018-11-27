Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Graham Potter's Swansea lost 4-1 at home to Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday

Swansea boss Graham Potter has no fresh injury concerns ahead of West Bromwich Albion's visit to the Liberty Stadium.

Luciano Narsingh remains out with a hamstring problem and Tom Carroll (hip) is again doubtful for the Swans.

Kyle Bartley and Bakary Sako are the only two possible absentees for Albion.

Bartley has resumed full training as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury, while Sako will face a late fitness test after missing the win at Ipswich with a slight knock.

Match facts