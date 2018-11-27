Championship
Ipswich19:45Bristol City
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Bristol City

Bailey Wright
Bristol City's Bailey Wright has not played since April
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Wednesday

Bristol City captain Bailey Wright could come into contention for his first appearance of the season following thigh surgery.

City midfielder Josh Brownhill is suspended after being shown a red card in Saturday's defeat at Leeds.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has no new injury concerns.

Ellis Harrison and Myles Kenlock (both ankle) could be fit enough to return after both missing the majority of the season.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have won one of their last eight league matches against Bristol City (D2 L5).
  • Bristol City's league double over Ipswich last season was their first since the 1978-79 campaign.
  • Ipswich have won just one of their 18 Championship games this season (W1 D8 L9) - the second time in their history they have won just once at this stage of a league season after 1963-64.
  • Ipswich are winless in their last 11 Championship matches at Portman Road (D7 L4) - their longest ever run without a home win in the Football League.
  • Bristol City have lost their last four league games, failing to score in three of those matches.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
View full Championship table

Top Stories