Ipswich Town v Bristol City

Bristol City's Bailey Wright has not played since April

Bristol City captain Bailey Wright could come into contention for his first appearance of the season following thigh surgery.

City midfielder Josh Brownhill is suspended after being shown a red card in Saturday's defeat at Leeds.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has no new injury concerns.

Ellis Harrison and Myles Kenlock (both ankle) could be fit enough to return after both missing the majority of the season.

Match facts