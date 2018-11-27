Ipswich Town v Bristol City
Bristol City captain Bailey Wright could come into contention for his first appearance of the season following thigh surgery.
City midfielder Josh Brownhill is suspended after being shown a red card in Saturday's defeat at Leeds.
Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has no new injury concerns.
Ellis Harrison and Myles Kenlock (both ankle) could be fit enough to return after both missing the majority of the season.
Match facts
- Ipswich have won one of their last eight league matches against Bristol City (D2 L5).
- Bristol City's league double over Ipswich last season was their first since the 1978-79 campaign.
- Ipswich have won just one of their 18 Championship games this season (W1 D8 L9) - the second time in their history they have won just once at this stage of a league season after 1963-64.
- Ipswich are winless in their last 11 Championship matches at Portman Road (D7 L4) - their longest ever run without a home win in the Football League.
- Bristol City have lost their last four league games, failing to score in three of those matches.