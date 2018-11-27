Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

From the section

Wigan midfielder Nick Powell has scored four times this season for the Latics

Wigan Athletic will be without midfielder Nick Powell (hamstring) for the match against Blackburn Rovers.

The Latics are already without forwards Gavin Massey and Michael Jacobs, as well as defenders Chey Dunkley and Antonee Robinson.

Midfielder Corry Evans will return for Blackburn after returning from international duty with Northern Ireland.

However, Rovers will be without winger Elliott Bennett because of suspension.

Match facts