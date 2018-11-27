Championship
Wigan19:45Blackburn
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Nick Powell
Wigan midfielder Nick Powell has scored four times this season for the Latics
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Wednesday

Wigan Athletic will be without midfielder Nick Powell (hamstring) for the match against Blackburn Rovers.

The Latics are already without forwards Gavin Massey and Michael Jacobs, as well as defenders Chey Dunkley and Antonee Robinson.

Midfielder Corry Evans will return for Blackburn after returning from international duty with Northern Ireland.

However, Rovers will be without winger Elliott Bennett because of suspension.

Match facts

  • Wigan have won one of their last seven league matches against Blackburn (D3 L3).
  • Blackburn have won none of their last nine league visits to Wigan (D4 L5) since a 3-0 win in January 2007.
  • Wigan are without a win in five league games (D1 L4), shipping two or more goals in all four of those defeats.
  • Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has never won away at Wigan in a league match in four attempts (D2 L2) across three different divisions (Premier League, Championship, League One) with four different clubs (West Brom, Middlesbrough, Coventry, Blackburn) and against four different managers (Bruce, Coyle, Caldwell, Cook).
  • Blackburn have lost two of their last three away league games (D1), as many defeats as they'd registered in their previous 14 on the road (W8 D4 L2).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
View full Championship table

