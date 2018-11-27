Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Wigan Athletic will be without midfielder Nick Powell (hamstring) for the match against Blackburn Rovers.
The Latics are already without forwards Gavin Massey and Michael Jacobs, as well as defenders Chey Dunkley and Antonee Robinson.
Midfielder Corry Evans will return for Blackburn after returning from international duty with Northern Ireland.
However, Rovers will be without winger Elliott Bennett because of suspension.
Match facts
- Wigan have won one of their last seven league matches against Blackburn (D3 L3).
- Blackburn have won none of their last nine league visits to Wigan (D4 L5) since a 3-0 win in January 2007.
- Wigan are without a win in five league games (D1 L4), shipping two or more goals in all four of those defeats.
- Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has never won away at Wigan in a league match in four attempts (D2 L2) across three different divisions (Premier League, Championship, League One) with four different clubs (West Brom, Middlesbrough, Coventry, Blackburn) and against four different managers (Bruce, Coyle, Caldwell, Cook).
- Blackburn have lost two of their last three away league games (D1), as many defeats as they'd registered in their previous 14 on the road (W8 D4 L2).