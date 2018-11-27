Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa are hopeful midfielder John McGinn is fit after struggling with a calf injury, but Albert Adomah is out with a twisted ankle.
Ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury will be assessed after tweaking his hamstring in Sunday's win over Birmingham.
Forest could retain faith with Claudio Yacob in midfield after Saturday's victory at Hull City.
Striker Daryl Murphy is back after a virus and may be considered.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have lost one of their last 12 home league matches against Nottingham Forest (W6 D5), a 0-2 defeat in October 1994.
- Nottingham Forest haven't lost three consecutive league games against Aston Villa since a run of four ending in March 1975.
- In all competitions, Aston Villa Dean Smith has won six of his seven matches against Nottingham Forest (L1), including a 2-1 home win with Brentford this season.
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in five league games (W3 D2), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three. They last recorded four consecutive shutouts in league competition in February 2016.
- Aston Villa have won four of their last six Championship games (L2), including each of the last three. They last won four in a row during a seven-game streak ending in February.