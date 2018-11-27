Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

From the section

Henri Lansbury joined Aston Villa from Nottingham Forest in January 2017

Aston Villa are hopeful midfielder John McGinn is fit after struggling with a calf injury, but Albert Adomah is out with a twisted ankle.

Ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury will be assessed after tweaking his hamstring in Sunday's win over Birmingham.

Forest could retain faith with Claudio Yacob in midfield after Saturday's victory at Hull City.

Striker Daryl Murphy is back after a virus and may be considered.

Match facts