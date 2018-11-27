Championship
Aston Villa19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Henri Lansbury
Henri Lansbury joined Aston Villa from Nottingham Forest in January 2017
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Wednesday

Aston Villa are hopeful midfielder John McGinn is fit after struggling with a calf injury, but Albert Adomah is out with a twisted ankle.

Ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury will be assessed after tweaking his hamstring in Sunday's win over Birmingham.

Forest could retain faith with Claudio Yacob in midfield after Saturday's victory at Hull City.

Striker Daryl Murphy is back after a virus and may be considered.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa have lost one of their last 12 home league matches against Nottingham Forest (W6 D5), a 0-2 defeat in October 1994.
  • Nottingham Forest haven't lost three consecutive league games against Aston Villa since a run of four ending in March 1975.
  • In all competitions, Aston Villa Dean Smith has won six of his seven matches against Nottingham Forest (L1), including a 2-1 home win with Brentford this season.
  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in five league games (W3 D2), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three. They last recorded four consecutive shutouts in league competition in February 2016.
  • Aston Villa have won four of their last six Championship games (L2), including each of the last three. They last won four in a row during a seven-game streak ending in February.

Wednesday 28th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
