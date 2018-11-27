Stoke City v Derby County
Tom Ince suffered no adverse reactions on returning from a hernia operation in Stoke's draw with QPR and could start against his former side Derby.
Potters boss Gary Rowett has no injury worries for his previous club's visit.
Derby defender Jayden Bogle hopes to be back after missing Saturday's win at Sheffield Wednesday through illness.
George Evans is nearing a Rams return but will not be risked while Craig Forsyth, Mason Bennett, Joe Ledley and Marcus Olsson remain on the sidelines.
Match facts
- Stoke and Derby have not met since January 2012 in the League Cup fourth round - when the Potters won 2-0 at Pride Park.
- The last league meeting between Stoke and Derby was in February 2007 - the Potters won that 2-0 too.
- Derby have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 league games, although they have picked up five wins in the process (D3 L2).
- No side has won more points from losing positions in the Championship this term than Derby (13).
- Stoke manager Gary Rowett is facing Derby for the first time since he departed them at the end of last season - his last game against the Rams was as Birmingham manager in January 2016, a 3-0 win.