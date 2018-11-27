Stoke City v Derby County

Stoke's Tom Ince scored 37 times in 105 league appearances during two and a half years with Derby, initially on loan from Hull before making a permanent £4.75m move

Tom Ince suffered no adverse reactions on returning from a hernia operation in Stoke's draw with QPR and could start against his former side Derby.

Potters boss Gary Rowett has no injury worries for his previous club's visit.

Derby defender Jayden Bogle hopes to be back after missing Saturday's win at Sheffield Wednesday through illness.

George Evans is nearing a Rams return but will not be risked while Craig Forsyth, Mason Bennett, Joe Ledley and Marcus Olsson remain on the sidelines.

Match facts