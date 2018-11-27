Championship
Stoke20:00Derby
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Derby County

Tom Ince.
Stoke's Tom Ince scored 37 times in 105 league appearances during two and a half years with Derby, initially on loan from Hull before making a permanent £4.75m move
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Wednesday

Tom Ince suffered no adverse reactions on returning from a hernia operation in Stoke's draw with QPR and could start against his former side Derby.

Potters boss Gary Rowett has no injury worries for his previous club's visit.

Derby defender Jayden Bogle hopes to be back after missing Saturday's win at Sheffield Wednesday through illness.

George Evans is nearing a Rams return but will not be risked while Craig Forsyth, Mason Bennett, Joe Ledley and Marcus Olsson remain on the sidelines.

Match facts

  • Stoke and Derby have not met since January 2012 in the League Cup fourth round - when the Potters won 2-0 at Pride Park.
  • The last league meeting between Stoke and Derby was in February 2007 - the Potters won that 2-0 too.
  • Derby have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 league games, although they have picked up five wins in the process (D3 L2).
  • No side has won more points from losing positions in the Championship this term than Derby (13).
  • Stoke manager Gary Rowett is facing Derby for the first time since he departed them at the end of last season - his last game against the Rams was as Birmingham manager in January 2016, a 3-0 win.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich18113432211136
2Middlesbrough189722191234
3Leeds1896331171433
4West Brom1894539261331
5Sheff Utd189452921831
6Derby189452721631
7Nottm Forest187922516930
8Aston Villa187653125627
9QPR188372024-427
10Swansea187562017326
11Blackburn186842125-426
12Birmingham185942524124
13Stoke185852122-123
14Bristol City186482021-122
15Brentford185672825321
16Preston185673031-121
17Wigan186391926-721
18Sheff Wed185582232-1020
19Rotherham184771625-919
20Reading184592429-517
21Millwall184592330-717
22Bolton184591224-1217
23Hull1844101626-1016
24Ipswich181891530-1511
View full Championship table

Top Stories