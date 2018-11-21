Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Man City, Forrest, Gerrard. Hearts, Hibs, Dundee, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish Professional Football League, along with the English FA and Premier League, will hold talks with the UK government amid fears a no-deal Brexit could cause havoc for Premiership clubs and hope to make footballers exempt if freedom of movement is removed next year. (Daily Record)

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has reiterated his desire to return one day to Anfield as manager while stating that his immediate ambition is with Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell says the Scottish Professional Football League's new TV deal with Sky Sports, worth about £30m per season over five years, is better value for money than the £595m agreement that same broadcaster has struck with the English Football League. (Daily Record)

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell insists that the Glasgow club would be a Champions League contender like Real Madrid and Paris St-Germian if they were operating in a major league. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland winger James Forrest says his hat-trick in the 3-2 Nations League win over Israel is the equal of anything he has achieved with Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

After his hat-trick secured a 3-2 win over Israel, winger James Forrest says Scotland can now enjoy the Euro 2020 qualifiers with some of the pressure off now that they have secured a place in the Nations League play-off semi-finals. (The Herald)

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish has hailed the 3-2 win over Israel, which meant his side topped their Nations League group, as one of his greatest achievements. (The National)

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson, who co-founded the English Defence League, has stoked the flames of a row over a potential visit to Tynecastle to take in a Hearts game after posting a mocked-up picture of himself in a 1985-1986 Umbro Hearts home strip on his Instagram account. (The Scotsman)

Cameroon midfielder Arnaud Djoum, who is out of contract with Hearts at the end of the season, is keen to extend his stay with the Edinburgh club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Australia midfielder Daniel Arzani has undergone successful surgery on a serious knee injury he suffered on his Celtic debut on loan from Manchester City. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian have given a week-long trial to 18-year-old Tommy Block, who had trials at Sunderland earlier this year after the midfielder released by Brighton & Hove Albion impressed with Bognor Regis Town in the Isthmian League Premier Division - the seventh level of English football. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says midfielder Bobby Burns' first Northern Ireland call-up vindicates the decision to send the 19-year-old on loan to Premiership rivals Livingston. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Livingston manager Gary Holt will be missing four strikers - Rafa De Vita, Lee Miller and Ryan Hardie through injury and Dolly Menga through suspension - as they face Rangers in their next Premiership game. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee fan Ryan Paterson has won the Games Room Of The Year crown after spending six months building a garden cabin as a shrine to the Premiership club. (The Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

The Argentina rugby union squad have been rocked by tragedy ahead of Saturday's clash against Scotland at Murrayfield after Sofia Catalina Pozzi, the 23-year-old girlfriend of flanker Marcos Kremer, passed away suddenly following a short battle against an aggressive form of leukemia. (The Scotsman)

Golfer Liam Johnston says he has been inspired by a chance air-flight chat with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers as he looks to achieve his goals as one of Scotland's four new European Tour card holders for the 2019 campaign. (The Scotsman)

Scotland lost nearly 5,000 registered golfers and suffered 18 course closures last year, according to an annual report released by KPMG. (The Scotsman)