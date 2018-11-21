Rabbi Matondo: Manchester City teenager 'happy' with Wales

Rabbi Matondo (second from right) during Wales training before the trip to Albania

Manchester City's Rabbi Matondo says his international future is with Wales after making his senior debut against in the 1-0 loss to Albania.

The Liverpool-born forward, who grew up in Cardiff, is still eligible for England and DR Congo but is committed to Wales.

Matondo, 18, came on as a second-half substitute and was one of the positives on a disappointing evening in Albania.

"It's always been Wales for me," he explained after the match.

"I'm happy here and happy with Ryan Giggs. He's given me an opportunity and I'm grateful for that.

"This is what I've been building up for all my life, when a youngster, when watching the likes of Gareth Bale now I'm playing alongside him,

"It still seems crazy to me to be on the same pitch as him and training with him and being around people like Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey - it's just crazy for me."

Matondo, who has represented Wales at Under-17 and Under-21 level, was called up by manager Giggs on Sunday evening after Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu pulled out.

"Sunday night, I was at home chilling, relaxing with my family," Matondo added.

"I got a call from my agent saying I'm going to get called up and I was shocked. I wasn't expecting it.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ryan Giggs: 'We got what we deserved' in Albania defeat, says Wales boss

"But you've got to be ready for these situations and I was."

Having started as a youngster at Cardiff City, Matondo joined Manchester City in 2016.

He has featured for Manchester City's Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy and has ambitions to make the breakthrough at the Etihad Stadium.

"It's always been the aim to break through at club level and international level," Matondo said.

"I wouldn't say I've fully broken into the international level stage now, but I'm getting a step closer and that's what I'm working towards at club level as well.

Media playback is not supported on this device James Lawrence: Mixed feelings for Wales debutant after Albania defeat

"It's going to be hard. It's the life I've chosen so I've got to go for it and just keep working hard.

"Being in the Wales squad should help me at my club.

We have top international players and it's always good to come on for your country

"I'm sure it will help at club level as well because the whole world's watching and they'll recognise that if I can do it at the international stage, then surely I can do it for club.

"But it's not up to me."