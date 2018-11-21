Martin O'Neill: Republic of Ireland manager's future in doubt

O'Neill and assistant manager Roy Keane were appointed in November 2013

Martin O'Neill's future as Republic of Ireland manager is in doubt following their poor Nations League campaign.

The Telegraph reports that O'Neill was summoned to talks with Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney on Tuesday night.

The Republic finished bottom of Group B4 in the inaugural Nations League and won just once in their past 11 games.

Speaking after the scoreless draw in Denmark on Monday, O'Neill indicated that he wanted to remain in the job.

"I always have enthusiasm for the job but I'll speak with John and we'll see," said O'Neill, who has been in the role for five years.

"I speak to John. I speak to him after games. I think I'll probably be sharing the same flight home with him.

"If I don't do that there I'll have a conversation with him in the next few days or whenever it may be and it's always been the case."

The 0-0 draw in Aarhus means O'Neill's team has now gone four matches without scoring a goal and the Republic, now ranked 33rd in the world, failed to win a competitive match in 2018.

O'Neill handed international debuts to 12 players this year as the former Leicester, Sunderland and Celtic manager attempts to add to his squad ahead of the start of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The Republic will be among the third seeds for the European qualifiers following their relegation to Nations League C and it appears that the team's poor form and the dwindling attendances at the Aviva Stadium have prompted the FAI to take action.

Coach Steve Walford has already left O'Neill's backroom team for personal reasons.

A long-term lieutenant of O'Neill's the former defender had been absent from the team's recent training camps and it has now been confirmed that the 60-year-old had stepped down.