Chris Doig: Former Shrewsbury number two in contention for Meadow vacancy

Chris Doig was formerly Paul Hurst's number two at Grimsby, Shrewsbury and Ipswich

Former Shrewsbury Town number two Chris Doig has emerged as an unexpected contender for the vacant manager's job at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The 37-year-old Scot, who played as a defender for Nottingham Forest, Northampton Town, York City and Grimsby Town, left Shrewsbury with boss Paul Hurst in June to join Ipswich.

But both are now out of a job following their sacking by Ipswich.

BBC Radio Shropshire now reports Doig would like to manage in his own right.

A source close to Doig has confirmed that he would like to be considered and would use veteran defender Mat Sadler as player/coach.

Shrewsbury have been without a manager since John Askey was sacked on 12 November.

Wrexham's Sam Ricketts, Newport County's Michael Flynn and former Notts County boss Kevin Nolan have all been linked with the role.

Shrewsbury have stated Hurst will not be considered for the job, and he is now in the running for the manager vacancy at League Two club Notts County.