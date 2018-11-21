Tributes paid to Ghana U-23 coach Yusif Abubakar

Yousif Abubakar had coached extensively across Ghana

Tributes are being paid to former Hearts of Oak coach Yusif Abubakar who died of a short illness in Accra on Tuesday, having only recently been appointed as coach of Ghana's national under-23 team.

The 60-year-old, whose funeral has already taken place, was scheduled to manage his first Black Meteors' game next month against Togo in the 2019 U-23 Nations Cup qualifiers.

"Everyone at Hearts of Oak is saddened to hear of the passing of our former coach," Hearts of Oak said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very grievous moment as they mourn their departed."

Former African champions Hearts of Oak were one of several local clubs Abubakar managed in his career.

Others included Medeama, Berekum Chelsea and Aduana Stars with whom he won the Ghana Premier League in the 2016/2017 season.

"We are saddened and shocked by the untimely death of former coach Yusif Abubakar. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May he find peace with his maker Allah!" Medeama tweeted, one of many clubs to pay tribute to their former coach.

The Ghana Premier League also paid its respects.

"We are saddened by the demise of the former head coach of Aduana Stars, Yusif Abubakar. Our deepest condolence to the family through this hard time. May Allah grant him peace. RIP."