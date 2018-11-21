Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane leave Republic of Ireland roles

O'Neill and assistant manager Roy Keane were appointed in November 2013

Manager Martin O'Neill and his assistant Roy Keane have parted company with the Republic of Ireland.

The pair took over the reins in 2013 and guided the Republic to the last 16 of the 2016 European Championships.

However, they did not win a competitive game in 2018 and were relegated from Uefa Nations League Group B4.

"I thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact they had," said Football Association of Ireland (FAI) chief John Delaney.

"There have been many highlights during Martin's reign - none more so than Euro 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters."

O'Neill, who leaves alongside his backroom team of Keane, Steve Guppy and goalkeeping coach Seamus McDonagh, signed a contract extension in January to remain as manager until 2020.

O'Neill pays price for difficult 2018

After their World Cup 2018 qualification hopes ended in a humiliating 5-1 home defeat by Denmark, the Republic's inaugural Nations League campaign was plagued by poor results and a string of off-field incidents.

In September, midfielder Harry Arter pulled out of the squad for games against Wales and Poland following a row with Keane.

O'Neill defended his assistant after audio emerged of defender Stephen Ward apparently describing the incident which led to Arter's withdrawal.

Although Arter would return to the squad for October's fixtures, highly-rated West Ham teenager Declan Rice has remained absent since September.

The London-born defender continues to consider whether to represent the Republic, for whom he has featured in three friendlies, or England.

Relegation to the third tier of Uefa's new competition came as they collected just two points, scoring only once, in four games.

O'Neill celebrates the Republic's Euro 2016 win against Italy

Speaking after Monday's scoreless draw in Denmark, 66-year-old O'Neill indicated that he wanted to remain in the job.

"I always have enthusiasm for the job but I'll speak with John and we'll see," he said.

"I speak to him after games. I think I'll probably be sharing the same flight home with him.

"If I don't do that there I'll have a conversation with him in the next few days or whenever it may be and it's always been the case."

The 0-0 draw in Aarhus means O'Neill's team has now gone four matches without scoring a goal and the Republic, ranked 33rd in the world, failed to win a competitive match in 2018.

O'Neill handed international debuts to 12 players this year as the former Leicester, Sunderland and Celtic manager looked to build his squad for the start of the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The Republic will be among the third seeds for the European qualifiers when the draw is made in Dublin on 2 December.