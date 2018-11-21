Football Association wants to increase homegrown quotas post-Brexit

Five clubs including Manchester City and Tottenham have the maximum number of foreign players in their squads

The Football Association hopes to use Brexit negotiations to increase the number of homegrown players in Premier League squads.

Top-flight clubs are permitted to have up to 17 non-homegrown players in their 25-man squads but the FA wants 13.

The governing body wants that change even if there is a longer transition period or second referendum.

The proposal was met with resistance by the Premier League when it was put to its 20 clubs at a meeting last week.

But talks are ongoing after the FA, Premier League and English Football League were asked by government to come up with a joint view on post-Brexit policy.

England boss Gareth Southgate has bemoaned the lack of English players in the top flight - about 30% - despite reaching the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years.

And the FA's plan aims to maintain the Premier League's current quality while offering more opportunities for homegrown talent.

How might Brexit affect the Premier League?

When Brexit happens, EU players will no longer have free movement between clubs and be classed the same as non-EU players.

That means they would need to meet strict criteria - such as how many caps they have won and where their country are in Fifa's world rankings - in order to get a work permit.

But the FA also wants to create a fully-open market so that if a player from the EU or non-EU were offered a contract by a Premier League club, then they would meet the required Governing Body Endorsement.

It is hoped that approach might help during negotiations about quotas.

The existing system has been in place since 2011 and a steady increase in non-homegrown players meant Premier League squads had 260 in total at the start of the 2018-19 season, which averages 13 players per squad.

At the current rate of growth, the Premier League would reach its available capacity of 340 non-homegrown players by 2030.

Research also shows 65% cent of the Premier League's European players would not have qualified through the current system.