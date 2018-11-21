Alex Mowatt: Barnsley midfielder signs new contract to run until 2020

Alex Mowatt previously made 116 league appearances for Leeds between 2013 and 2017

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt has signed a new contract with the League One side until 2020, with the option of a further year in the club's favour.

The 23-year-old former Leeds United player, who joined the Tykes in January 2017, has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this term.

"Promotion [is] all we are focused on," he told the Oakwell outfit's website, with Barnsley third in the table.

Head coach Daniel Stendel added: "He has stepped up this season."

The Tykes' German boss continued: "In the summer I wanted everyone to know that my arrival was a fresh start, a new style and a new chance for everyone.

"Alex's professionalism and attitude was clear from day one. He is very, very fit and that helps with how we play. He is young and has time to improve as well so I look forward to working with him further."

Mowatt, who spent last season on loan at Oxford United, has won three successive fans' Player of the Month awards this term.