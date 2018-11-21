Gordon Taylor: PFA boss asks for review after criticism into organisation

Gordon Taylor (left) has been criticised by PFA chairman Ben Purkiss (right)

Professional Football Association chief executive Gordon Taylor has called for a "full and open review" into the organisation's structure.

Taylor has been in charge of the PFA for 37 years but has come under recent criticism, including from the union's chairman Ben Purkiss.

More than 300 current and former players have also reportedly signed a letter calling for Taylor to resign.

Taylor said criticism "must not be swept under the carpet".

In a letter to PFA members, he said: "We owe it to you, our members, to hold ourselves to the highest possible standards. We believe we do.

"However, I am adamant that criticism must not be swept under the carpet and instead addressed head on.

"It is important that we are transparent, committed to constantly improving and restless in our mission to support you.

"We will, therefore, be recommending to the PFA's Board of Trustees and Management Committee that an independent QC conducts a full and open review into the structure and operation of the PFA as the trade union for professional footballers in England and Wales."

Last week Purkiss said the PFA will become "obsolete" if it doesn't "evolve" and called for a review to modernise the organisation.

He said communication with players and mental health were two keys areas for improvement with change needed to serve better serve "modern footballers".

Taylor said the organisation had "listened" to criticism and had "taken the time to think carefully about what is in the best interests of our organisation and our members".

"I have dedicated the last 40 years of my life to professional football," he said.

"I am extremely proud of the work we do, supporting our members, whether that's through training and coaching programmes, or promoting diversity and equality in the sport.

"I am happy to defend our record - including on issues such as mental health, diversity and player welfare - but I am the first to admit that there are always areas we can improve."