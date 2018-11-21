Euro 2020: Which teams do you want in Scotland's qualification group?

With a Euro 2020 play-off place secure, Scotland will now go into next year's European Championship qualifiers with a safety net.

By winning their Uefa Nations League group, Alex McLeish's side have ensured they will be in Pot Three for the qualification draw on 2 December.

The Scots will be in either a five or six-team section, with the top two qualifying automatically. But who might they be up against? Pick your best - or worst - group and share it with your friends.

One thing to note... there can only be a maximum of two host nations in any group. And Scotland are one of 12 of those, along with Italy, Azerbaijan, Russia, Denmark, Netherlands, Romania, England, Spain, Ireland, Germany and Hungary.