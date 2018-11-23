MG Nathaniel Cup & non-league round-up

Nathaniel MG Cup semi-finals

Friday, 23 November

Cambrian & Clydach Vale BGC v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT: Welsh Football League Division One side Cambrian & Clydach Vale will be aiming to cause a shock against Welsh Premier champions and cup holders New Saints, who have won the competition for the past four years. Cambrian & Clydach have already beaten Barry Town United, Aberystwyth Town and Newtown to reach the semi-finals. Saints manager Scott Ruscoe has said he will be fielding a strong team

Saturday, 24 November

Connahs Quay Nomads v Cardiff Met; 14;30 GMT: Connah's Quay, who won the competition in 1996, have reached the semi-finals for a fourth consecutive season but lost the previous three times. Cardiff Met, who were beaten by New Saints in last season's final, have reached the last four with wins over Carmarthen Town and Haverfordwest County.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 24 November: Merthyr Town v Wimbourne Town; 15;00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 24 November: Colne v Colwyn Bay; 15;00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 25 November

Abergavenny Women v Cardiff City FC Women; 14:00 GMT

Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies v Cyncoed Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Llandudno Ladies v Rhyl Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Swansea City Ladies v Port Talbot Town Ladies; 14:00 GMT