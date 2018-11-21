Euro 2020 qualifying draw - how does it work?

Scotland and England both have the back-up of a Euro 2020 play-off place if they do not qualify next year

The Euro 2020 qualifiers will be drawn on Sunday, 2 December in Dublin.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the tournament - which is being held in 12 countries - alongside the four Nations League play-off winners.

England - who will be in a five-team group - are among the top seeds, with Wales in pot two and Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic in pot three.

Germany are only in pot two after their Nations League relegation.

Five of the 10 groups will have five teams with six teams in the remaining groups.

The seedings were done based on Uefa Nations League positions - with the four finalists in a special pot to make sure they are in a five-team group, ensuring they have free dates for the finals in June 2019.

Who is seeded where?

UEFA Nations League pot (4): Switzerland*, Portugal*, Netherlands*, England*

Pot 1 (6): Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Poland

Pot 2 (10): Germany, Iceland, Bosnia-Herzegovina*, Ukraine*, Denmark*, Sweden*, Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic

Pot 3 (10): Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland*, Norway*, Serbia*, Finland*, Bulgaria, Israel

Pot 4 (10): Hungary, Romania, Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Cyprus, Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Georgia*

Pot 5 (10): Macedonia*, Kosovo*, Belarus*, Luxembourg, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands

Pot 6 (5): Latvia, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Malta, San Marino

*indicates team who have already secured Euro 2020 play-off spot at least

But is it quite that simple?

No, it never is. There are several restrictions on who can be drawn with who.

Uefa has tried to increase the likelihood that countries hosting Euro 2020 games also qualify for the tournament - so no more than two teams with games can be in the same group.

Those teams are England, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Hungary, Romania and Russia.

Because the draw works from the top seeds downwards, it means that if, for example, England were drawn with Germany, Denmark or Russia, they could not then be in a group with the Republic of Ireland or Scotland.

For political reasons, Spain and Gibraltar will be kept apart, while Kosovo cannot be in a group with Serbia or Bosnia-Herzegovina.

A maximum of two countries at risk of severe winters can be in one group - Belarus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Russia and Ukraine.

And there are restrictions over who Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Iceland could play for geographical reasons. Each side can only be in a group with one listed country that would involve excessive travel distance. In Kazakhstan's case, that includes the home nations and Republic of Ireland.

When does qualifying start and finish?

The first round of qualifiers start on 21-23 March 2019 - and the final games are on 17-19 November 2019. The Nations League finalists are not in action on matchday two or three - in June 2019 - so they can play the finals of that tournament.

What happens next, including the play-offs?

With the top two qualifying from each group, the only play-offs are those from the Nations League positions.

Each team who won their Nations League group qualifies for a play-off place - unless they qualify automatically through the regular qualifiers. In that case, the next best team in their league (in terms of position in their group, points and goal difference) take their play-off place.

The play-off draw is on 22 November 2019, with the semi-finals and finals being played from 26 to 31 March 2020.

The draw for the tournament itself will already have taken place - on 1 December 2019. Euro 2020 runs from 12 June to 12 July.