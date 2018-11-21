Guernsey FC: Will Fazakerley scores last minute goal in 2-1 Herne Bay win

Will Fazakerley played one first class match for Leicestershire against Surrey in July 2017

Will Fazakerley's last-minute goal earned Guernsey FC just their second win in 10 games as they came from one down to beat struggling Herne Bay 2-1.

The visitors took a sixth-minute lead when Bradley Schafer capitalised on a defensive error.

But Carlos Canha levelled for Guernsey midway through the first half as he converted Charlton Gauvain's pass.

Schafer hit the bar soon after, but it was Fazakerley who won it with his strike at the death.

The win over a fellow relegation rival sees the Green Lions move up to 14th place Isthmian League Division One South East.