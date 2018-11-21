Thursday's papers 21 Nov From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/46298501 Read more about sharing. Thursday's Mirror leads on the issues facing PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor The Mail reports on Taylor agreeing to an independent review of the PFA The Times reports that Taylor has vowed to fight on Taylor also features on the Telegraph sports pages The Star reports on the deal which Liverpool have got from Barcelona over transfer deals