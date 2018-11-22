Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Lennon, Brown, McLeish, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Major League Soccer title challengers Sporting Kansas City and rivals Minnesota United want to take Celtic captain Scott Brown, the 33-year-old midfielder who is out of contract next summer and has already attracted interest from Australian club Western Melbourne, to the United States. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon is among the front runners to replace fellow former Celtic manager Martin O'Neill as Republic of Ireland boss, but Mick McCarthy is favourite to return to the role, with former Dunfermline Athletic boss Stephen Kenny also in the frame after impressing in charge of Dundalk in the League of Ireland. (Daily Record)

Alex McLeish has denied he was considering resigning in the hours before Scotland's thrilling Nations League win over Israel on Tuesday and, having secured a play-off safety net for Euro 2020, now intends to go one better and qualify for the same tournament directly. (Daily Record)

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher admits he thought his chances of playing for Scotland at a major tournament had long gone but is delighted to have two chances of reaching Euro 2020 - through the qualifiers and Nations League play-offs. (Scottish Sun)

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner will miss Rosenborg's Europa League group game against Celtic after the 30-year-old dropped his appeal against a 50-day jail sentence for assaulting a taxi driver. (The Scotsman)

Rangers director of football Mark Allen is open to the prospect of colt teams joining the Scottish Professional Football League ranks after proposals for a fifth tier in Scotland came to light that would have four teams from the Highland League and four from the Lowland League joining four Premiership youth sides in a League Three. (The Herald)

England Under-21 centre-half Joe Worrall says it was a kick in the teeth to be sent out on loan by Nottingham Forest only months after the English Championship club rejected a £11.5m transfer bid from Burnley, but he insists he is now loving his time with Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Joe Worrall, the centre-half on loan from Nottingham Forest, says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is a frustrated player and joins in whenever he can with training - and still has the quality to be out on the pitch. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers told his club's annual meeting to blame him for the signing Marvin Compper, the German centre-half who cost £1m from RB Leipzig nearly 12 months ago but has only played once for the Scottish champions following fitness problems. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has warned his players they are playing for places in the League Cup final against Celtic when they face Motherwell this weekend.​ (Scottish Sun)

Tommy Block, the 18-year-old midfielder on trial from Bognor Regis Town, scored for Hibernian in a bounce game played behind closed doors on Tuesday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend is confident that Gary Graham is committed to Scotland despite the fact the flanker will remain eligible for England heading into the new year because the Stirling-born openside was not chosen in the match-day squad for Saturday's final Test match of the year against Argentina. (The Scotsman)

John Hardie, who was axed by Edinburgh for gross misconduct, has been thrown an international lifeline after Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said the forward remains in his thoughts after making his first start for Newcastle Falcons. (Scottish Sun, print edition)