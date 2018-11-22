Connor Roberts: Wales defender signs new Swansea City deal

Connor Roberts has made eight appearances for Wales

Defender Connor Roberts has signed a new contract with Swansea City that will see him stay at the Liberty Stadium until 2022.

The right-back has come through the club's academy system and made his debut against Wolves in January.

Roberts is also a Wales regular, and has eight caps since making his debut against Uruguay in March.

"Even though I've signed this contract there is more to come from me," Roberts said.

"I've had a good few months, but I want to keep playing well, improving and proving I'm good enough and worthy of a place in the team.

"The next few years give me a chance to stay in the team, continue improving as a player.

"Hopefully, the end goal is to be back in the Premier League by the time my contract is up."

The 23-year-old has played in all 17 of Swansea's games this season, scoring twice for Graham Potter's side.

He made 11 appearances last season, four of which came in Swansea's Premier League relegation campaign.

Previously Roberts had spent loan spells at Yeovil Town, Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough.

"It didn't really happen for me at Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough. I didn't get much of a chance to play," Roberts added.

"But I came back and it's been a remarkable turnaround playing for Swansea and Wales.

"People can say I have made it, but when I speak to my family and partner I say it's just the beginning hopefully."