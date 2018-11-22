Irish Premiership: Ballymena United boss Jeffrey insists top six is still main aim

Tony Kane scored the winner for Ballymena against Glentoran on Tuesday night

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey has insisted a top six finish is still his main aim this season - despite them being able to go top on Friday night.

The Sky Blues moved up to second for the first time this campaign with a home victory over Glentoran on Tuesday.

Another three points away to Newry City would take them top, but Jeffrey is still refusing to talk about their title hopes.

"Getting three points against Glentoran was the important thing," he said.

"There is a group of us who are very much vying to get into the top six and to try and consolidate a place there.

"That is what we are focusing on, and the win against Glentoran has helped us with that."

The Sky Blues beat Newry 3-0 at home in October, but Jeffrey believes the scoreline flattered his side and is expecting a difficult match on Friday night.

"Newry have been most impressive this season," the former Linfield manager added.

"If I'm honest it wasn't really a 3-0 game when Newry came to us earlier in the season. We took our chances but Newry had opportunities also.

"They played very well against Cliftonville last week and will no doubt be targeting three points against us, so it is going to be a tough encounter."

Newry climbed off the bottom of the Premiership table with a 2-0 victory over Ards on Saturday.