Safe-standing: Wycombe Wanderers first English club to install 2020 seats

The 2020 seats allow supporters the choice to either sit or stand without blocking the views of others

Wycombe have become the first English club to install seating which allows fans the choice to stand or sit without blocking the view of others.

Sixty-eight '2020 seats' have been fitted in the Family Stand at Adams Park by the League One club.

The theatre-style design ensures all supporters' eye levels are the same whether they sit or stand.

"We're pleased to be the first club to have this installed," said Wycombe chairman Trevor Stroud.

Wycombe do not yet have permission to use the seats during a game, so that section will be cordoned off for their home match against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

The 2020 seats meet revised guidelines produced by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA).

Their design also complies with the current government all-seater stadium policy and could lead to more clubs introducing similar safe-standing initiatives.

Shrewsbury installed a different scheme at the start of this season with more than 500 rail seats introduced at the Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium.

Shrewsbury Town converted more than 500 seats to allow for safe-standing at the start of this season

And Scottish champions Celtic have also introduced a similar concept at Celtic Park.

Standing in English football's top two divisions was outlawed by the Football Spectators' Act in 1989. A government review, which could result in a change of legislation, is ongoing with a conclusion expected by the end of the year.