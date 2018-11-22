Wrexham FC: Goalkeeper Rob Lainton signs permanent contract

Rob Lainton has also played for Bury, Burton Albion, Cheltenham and Bolton Wanderers

Wrexham have turned Rob Lainton's loan stay at the Racecourse into a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old had been on a season-long loan at the National League club from Port Vale.

But now promotion hopefuls Wrexham have taken over his contract until the end of the campaign.

Goalkeeper Lainton has been an ever present for Sam Ricketts' side, keeping 14 clean sheets in all competitions this term.

Midfielder Scott Burgess has returned to League Two side Bury following the end of his three-month loan.

The 21-year-old made just one substitute appearance in the National League following his move.