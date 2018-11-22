Jimmy Dunne: Hearts and Burnley 'agree in principle' to extend centre-half's loan

Jimmy Dunne (left) has made 13 Hearts appearances

Hearts say they have agreed in principle to extend centre-half Jimmy Dunne's loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

It follows talks between Hearts manager Craig Levein and counterpart Sean Dyche about the 21-year-old's future.

"I've spoken to Sean at Burnley and we're going to speak again in January," Levein said.

Dunne has made 13 appearances for Hearts after initially joining the Edinburgh club until the new year.

"In principle, we felt it was quite a good idea for him to prolong his stay here," Levein added.

"I've not bottomed that out completely, so I'll do that once I get past these games leading up to the winter break."

Dunne, who had previous loan spells with Barrow and Accrington Stanley, was an unused substitute for Republic of Ireland's 0-0 draw away to Denmark in the Nations League on Monday.

He had initially been released by Martin O'Neill, who has since departed as national manager, ahead of last week's friendly with Northern Ireland but recalled following injuries.

Dunne, who also qualifies for Northern Ireland, has held talks with their manager, Michael O'Neill, and his international future will not be settled until he has played a competitive game.