Jim McIntyre: Dundee showing 'steady progress' in survival bid

Jim McIntyre is yet to win a match since taking over at Dens Park

Dundee's players are showing "steady progress" in their bid for Premiership survival, says manager Jim McIntyre.

The Dens Park club sit bottom of the table with just four points ahead of Saturday's trip to face Hibernian.

McIntyre, who took over from Neil McCann six weeks ago, said: "They are buying into what we are trying to do.

"I think it is important they understand what the clear message is, but their reaction and application in training has been excellent."

Dundee lost their first four games under McIntyre, conceding 13 goals and scoring none, before a 1-1 draw with second-bottom St Mirren in their final game before the international break on 10 November.

After two weeks without a match, Dundee will have another 10-day gap after Saturday's trip to Easter Road before they are back in action against Hamilton on 5 December, owing to Aberdeen's involvement in the League Cup final on 2 December.

McIntyre admits it is a "source of frustration" that other teams at the foot of the table, such as St Mirren - currently one point ahead - have the chance to potentially widen the gap over the Taysiders.

He added: "You don't want to let your rivals gain more points and then it puts more pressure on your game in hand. From that side of things we'd prefer to be playing.''

McIntyre also confirmed Finnish striker Benjamin Kallman is likely to be sidelined for up to four weeks, after having surgery to cure a knee problem.