Marko Arnautovic is 'happy' at West Ham - Manuel Pellegrini

Arnautovic is West Ham's top scorer this season with five goals

Marko Arnautovic is "happy" at West Ham says manager Manuel Pellegrini, amid reports the Austrian forward could leave the club.

The 29-year-old, who joined from Stoke for £20m in July 2017, last week told Austrian newspaper Kurier he "wants to compete with the very best".

Agent Danijel Arnautovic said his brother needs to "play for a top team" and it was "possible" he could leave.

"He has a contract, he is a West Ham player," Pellegrini said on Thursday.

"He is happy here. Every player wants to play for the biggest team, but I don't think he is thinking about that, but only about West Ham."

Pellegrini has also said the club will try and sign former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, if the Frenchman gets fit.

The 31-year-old is training with the club in a bid to secure a permanent deal.

He was due to have a medical as he reaches the end of an 18-month doping ban, but concerns have been expressed over his fitness levels.

"We will see about Nasri," added Pellegrini. "He is working with us after a long time with his ban. We are giving him a hand to return to football.

"I hope he will be fit between now and the end of the year and if he is we will try to sign him."